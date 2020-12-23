Remember When 12-23-2020

(Above) 1995 food drives - Girl Scout Troop 467 conducted a food drive at Sunset School during the holiday season. Together with the Student Council’s efforts at Lincoln School, local elementary students collected more than 600 food items. Pictured are front row (L-R): Kaitlyn Zenner, Lauren Prickett, Brittany Secory, Brianne Dickerson, Andrea Anderson. Middle row (L-R): Morgan Brosdahl, Ashley Gagnon, Kelsey DenHartog, Sara Huber, Lindsey Thompson, Shannon Orth, Desire Clark, Erica Morrison. Back row (L-R): Chelsey Koehn, Nicole Einck, Kayla Osegera, Melissa Mormann, Alicia Kuhlemeier, Jessica Rhinehart, Rachel Duclos, and Kaitlin Sheimo.

25 Years Ago • December 1995

Opportunity Village has received the gift of a vacant office building in Clear Lake at 217 7th Ave N. The gift was in the form of a bargain sale from The Chappell Foundation. A bargain sale is a transaction at significantly less than the appraised value. The building most recently was rented to Dr. Robert Gross and has stood empty since he moved his office to 800 1st Ave. N.

The Howard Heniz residence, at 600 7th Ave. N., Clear Lake has been proclaimed as the winner of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Lighting Contest. The family will receive $150 in Clear Lake Bucks.

The Landfill of North Iowa will once again put natural Christmas trees to good use. This year the Landfill will provide some of the trees to the fisheries personnel with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to recuse as fish habitat in the lake.

A group of Ventura High School seniors met with Secretary of State Paul Pate last week at the State capitol. They learned about the Iowa election process and voting.

38 Special will appear at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $18 and go on sale Jan. 3.

Members of the Ventura Lakeside Future Farmers of America Chapter shared some of the fruit remaining from their recent fruit sale with Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake wrestling team made history Wednesday night when they recorded a 66-0 shutout against fort Dodge St. Edmond. The shut out was the first in the history of the school. The team heads into the holiday break looking good with an undefeated record.

The Clear Lake boys defeated Algona Garrigan, 63-51 in North Central action. Tom Rauk led the team with 18 points. Jeff Lewis knocked down 11 and Nate Carney had 10 points.

The Ventura boys basketball team used a 14-4 run at the end of the first quarter to capture an impressive 66-46 victory over Alden. Dan Fields and Andy Luscomb led the Vikings with 24 and 23 points respectively. Fields also snagged 14 rebounds.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Old Milwaukee Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.89; M&M’s Candy, 12-16 oz. bag, $1.96; Black Velvet Whiskey, 1.75 liter, $16.99; Hawkeye Vodka, 1.75 liter, $9.99; Sunkist Navel Oranges, 10 ct. bag, $1.69; Pringles Assorted Chips, 6-7.5 oz., 96¢; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., 99¢; Grade A Split Fryer Breasts, value pack lb., $1.59.

Happy Chef Restaurant offers new breakfast menu items. They also offer a Sunday buffet for $5.29 for adults and $2.99 for kids 4-10. Other specials include a top sirloin steak sandwich with fries and a salad for $4.99 and a Chef burger with fries for $3.99.

50 Years Ago • December 1970

Clear Lake saw 17” of snow fall.

The X-Size Fashion Store has moved to its new locations west of the Lakeview Motel, Highway 18.

A Clear Lake nativity scene sponsored by Xi Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was vandalized. Mary, Baby Jesus and the head of one of the sheep was stolen. The sorority women are hoping the missing figurines will be replaced by whomever took them.

Lion grapplers won two meets. The Lions claimed two championships at the Algona Tournament from Bob Erickson and Jack Prestholt.

Miss Nancy Saul became the bride of Gene Baker on Nov. 28, at the United Presbyterian Church, in Clarion.

Specials for the week at Gibson Discount Store include: Sunbeam Mix Master, $39.77; Dart Board, $1.97; ladies bulky sweaters, $4.97; 2 slice toaster, $11.97; Gotham Electric Football, $7.77; Shari Assorted Chocolates, 2.5 lb. box, $2.47; and Fasteeth Denture Powder, 77¢.

Now appearing at the Holiday Motor Lodge, The Dave Cole Show featuring, Exotic Belly Dancer, Leala. Spend a fun-filled weekend for $13 a night.

75 Years Ago • December 1945

Lt. Mary Ann Hughes, a registered nurse in the army, reported her ship had docked in Boston. Lt. Hughes has been in Germany and France the past 14 months.

The neighbors are planning a husking bee for Mrs. Roy Travis. Mr. Travis was accidentally killed in an auto accident Friday evening. He was hit by a car while carrying milk pails on the way to his home.

Mr. and Mrs. Chris F. Jacobson received word from their son, Delmar, that he had boarded a ship at Korea for the states and hopes to be home for Christmas.

After their house burned Monday night, the Ernest Garlock family was left homeless. The fire completely destroyed their home and all their belongings in sub-zero weather. At home at the time were Elaine, Robert, Geneva, Neil, Larry and Nancy.

James Anderson has lost a pocket book containing money, and his locker and bank keys. It was lost near the Creamery.

100 Years Ago • December 1920

Genuine Victrola Phonographs are available at Patterson’s Jewelry Store.

Saturday afternoon Mrs. W.C. Bieber invited in several little boys to help her son, William, celebrate his sixth birthday.

J.D. Minimum invites all farmers to make his place of business their headquarters when coming to town. A good fire to warm by. Sit down and visit. Bring in your cream, poultry and eggs.

Members of the Rosenau family have scarlet fever.

Everyone is talking about the good oysters at Silsby’s.

Fifty one years ago Woodford Wheeler Lumber Co. began its existence in Clear Lake with W.C. Tompkins as manager.

If you break your glasses, bring the pieces to us. We can duplicate any lens correctly. F.L. Knutson, Jeweler and Optometrist.