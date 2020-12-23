Rae L. Bieber

Rae Leroy Bieber, 91, of Clear Lake died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.

Per Rae’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Galilean Lutheran Church or One Vision, both in Clear Lake.

Rae was born Feb. 2, 1929, to Phillip Russell and Eva (Barlow) Bieber, in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1947, and remained close to his classmates through the years. He attended Mason City Junior College and the University of Iowa graduating from the Dental College in 1954. He married Connie Whitaker and they spent the first two years of their marriage in California while Rae was a Navy dentist on the Camp Pendleton Marine Base. He remained in the Navy Reserve for 20 years retiring as a Lt. Commander.

Returning to Clear Lake, he started his 40 year practice which continues with Drs. Tom, Matthew and Liz Bieber.

He was active in all sports in high school, enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and gardening as an adult. He was one of the founders of what was then Opportunity Village and was a deacon in his church.

He was extremely proud of his family and is survived by his wife, Connie, of Clear Lake; sons, Mark Bieber, of Clear Lake, Tom (Lisa) Bieber, of Clear Lake; daughter, Anne (Bob) Lashier of Johnston; the Fabulous Five, Thomas Roe (Jamie) Lashier, Joseph Whitaker Bieber, Kathryn Anne (Hans) Schaeffer, Matthew Knight (Liz) Bieber and Peter Rae (Madeleine) Lashier; and great-grandson, Roe Fox Lashier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Phillip, Garfield and half brother, Donald Kundert; and sisters, Marian, Evelyn, Mildred, Jeanne and half sister, Jose.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.