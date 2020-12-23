Lonnie G. Bailey, 61, of Fertile, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa following complications from Covid-19.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Fertile Lutheran Church, with Mark Lovick officiating. The funeral was livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website page.

Burial was held in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Fertile.

Lonnie was born April 3, 1959, in Mason City, the only son of Leonard E. and JoAnn M. (Burtness) Bailey.

Lonnie was a graduate of Forest City High school, Class of 1978. While still in school, Lonnie worked for Larson Plumbing and Heating in Fertile. In the early 80’s he worked for Burtness Plumbing and Heating, before working at Winnebago. Lonnie found his dream job at Black Hills Energy (People’s Natural Gas) where he worked for 32 years.

In 1980, Lonnie married Vickey Paulsen, in Fertile. From this marriage, two children were born, Jessica and Nicholas. Later, Lonnie and Vickey were divorced, but remained friends.

Lonnie loved anything outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, canoeing, and spending time with family were some of his favorites. In October a trip to the Mississippi river and apple orchards with family was a trip that happened every year, rain, snow or shine. This trip has been carried out for generations, highlighting the importance of family to Lonnie.

Lonnie enjoyed helping people, whether it was at work, at home or in the community. Everyone could count on Lonnie. Lonnie loved to work, but he loved his family more and his family loved him just as much.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; maternal grandparents, Lester and Doris Burtness; paternal grandparents, Fitch and Edna Bailey; and two brother-in-laws, Rex McChesney and Dan Paulsen.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Rick) Whipple and their children, McKenzie, Taylor, Bella, Willow, Dane, Max and Payton; son, Nicholas (Alison) Bailey and their children, Ryan and Kelsey; mother, JoAnn Bailey; sisters, Melody Morse and Jodie McChesney; special friend, Cheri Schmidt and her children, Nicole and Trevor; nieces and nephews, Christopher Morse, Amanda (Brad) Boesenberg, Angela (Jamie) Rethamel, Seth (Sarah) McChesney and Sean McChesney; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews.

