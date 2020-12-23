Iowa receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

by Travis Fischer

The continued reduction of COVID-19 activity, combined with the delivery of the first wave of vaccinations, is raising Christmas spirits across the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday, Dec. 16 that the state had received and distributed the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and that approximately 500 frontline healthcare workers had already been vaccinated.

“For months we’ve been anxiously awaiting a vaccine, knowing that it would mark the most significant turning point in this pandemic,” said Reynolds. “It’s finally here, and with it comes the hope that life will truly return to normal in the not too distant future.”

On Friday, the FDA granted emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine, further increasing the ability for the state to distribute vaccinations, particularly in rural areas. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine does not require ultra cold storage temperatures, making it easier to transport and store. Now that it has received approval, the Moderna vaccine will be the vaccine of choice to be distributed to the state’s rural population.

“Following FDA approval for the Moderna vaccine, the state of Iowa can vastly expand vaccina-