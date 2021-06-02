You could reel in some serious cash on Clear Lake!

Fishing is always fun, but now it can be lucrative.

The Clear Lake Fishing Club has announced sponsors for its year-long tagged walleye promotion. Thirty-two fish with pink tags are worth from $100 to $1,000 this year.

Anyone catching a fish with a pink tag should take it to Clear Lake Bait and Tackle to claim their prize.

Three fish have been tagged with numbers that will give the lucky angler that lands it $1,000. Sponsorship of the $1,000 fish was provided by the Stan Harrison Memorial, Clear Lake Bait & Tackle and Rolling Ford of Shell Rock.

Four fish worth $250 are sponsored by Sunset Sharkys Pub & Grub, Graham Doors, Rumorz Neighborhood Hideaway and the Bill Korleski Memorial.

Twenty-five fish worth $100 are sponsored by: SMS Physical Therapy (Troy Loeckle), Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Hall Realty (Kristi Wilcke Broker Associate), Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, Kevan Paul