X-C teams both come home with wins

by Michelle Watson

After being rained out for the first meet of the season in Iowa Falls, the Clear Lake cross country team was excited to be able to compete at the Newman Catholic Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The season couldn’t have started off better, with both the boy’s team and the girl’s team placing first.

Boys Team

For the second year in a row, that the Clear Lake boys won the Newman Catholic Invitational. The varsity had a strong showing with four medalists in the top 20.

“I would have liked to see times be a little quicker, but we are certainly ahead of last year and that was without a couple of our key guys in the lineup,” said Coach Tyler Havens.

Riley Witt, of St. Ansgar, won the race with a time of 16:35.3.

Clear Lake’s Leo Tolentino and Joe Faber both placed in the top 10. Tolentino was seventh with a time of 18:24.2, while Faber was ninth in 18:30.7. Jaden Wright and Andrew Mixdorf broke into the top 20, placing 17 and 19th respectively. Wright ran the course in 10:01.4, while Mixdorf finished in 19:12. Rounding out the runners was Vladimir Starrett, 29th, 19:40.2; Ethan Evelsizer, 38th, 20:11.6; and Tanner Reimann, 44th, 20:34.9

Coach Haven also praised the JV team. The Lions took the top two spots and claimed the title. Christopher Molander won the race in 19:07.0 and Owen Smith was runner-up with a time of 20:14. Also placing in the top 10 was Caleb Jones, fifth, with a time of 21:08.6 and Ethan Zickefoose was 10th with a time of 21:48.6

“Christopher certainly belongs in our varsity lineup and Owen isn’t far off either,” said Haven.

Girls Team

What a difference a year can make. Last year the Clear Lake girls finished 10th at the Newman Invitational and this year they claimed the top honor.

“This was the first win for the girls with the current