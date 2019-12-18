Wrong-way driver causes fatal collision on I-35

Two people were killed as the result of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35, just north of Clear Lake, Wednesday morning, Dec. 11.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol states a van driven by 30-year-old Henry Robinson, of Newnan, Ga., was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 shortly after 9:45 a.m. and struck a pickup driven by 52-year-old Bryon Hendricks, of West Des Moines, near mile marker 196. Robinson and Hendricks were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A third vehicle driven by Clifton Richardson, of West Des Moines, clipped Hendricks’ vehicle. Richardson was not injured.

The interstate was closed for almost three hours because of the accident.

The Clear Lake Fire Department and Ambulance, as well as Clear Lake Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says the accident is still under investigation.