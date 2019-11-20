Wrong-way collision kills Clear Lake man

A Clear Lake man is dead following a wrong-way collision Friday night near the Mason City Municipal Airport.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Richard Westcott, 80, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 122 at approximately 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 15. The 2005 Dodge Caravan he was driving struck a 1991 Ford F150 driven by Travis Stohr, 51, of Woden, Iowa, who was westbound. The vehicles collided in the left hand lane of Highway 122 westbound.

Authorities reported Westcott died at the scene. Stohr was airlifted to a Rochester hospital. His condition was unavailable at press time.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Fire Department and Mason City EMS assisted at the scene.

The highway was closed until approximately 9:30 p.m.