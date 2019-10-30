Wright earns a trip to State Cross Country Meet

  • Home
  •  | 
  • Sports
  •  | 
  • Wright earns a trip to State Cross Country Meet
Wright earns a trip to State Cross Country Meet

Clear Lake’s Justin Wright out-kicked a half dozen runners down the stretch to earn a spot at Saturday’s cross country State Meet.

The Clear Lake boys and girls teams competed in a State Qualifier at Independence Thursday, Oct. 24.

Wright, a junior, led the Lion boys to a seventh place overall.  His 11th place finish, in a personal best time of 17:09, qualified him to compete at the State Meet in Ames.  He will run at 12:30.

“Justin ran a very gutsy race, fending off six or eight other runners down the stretch, to claim a spot in the State Meet and garnering All-District honors,” said Coach Nick DiMarco.

Multiple Lions posted career best times at their final meet.

Senior Jacob Pedelty was 45th in a personal record time of 18:30.  Andrew Mixdorf, a freshman, was 46th in a personal record of 18:32.  Two more freshmen, Christopher Molander and Jack Crane, were 52nd  and 54th personal best times of 18:47 and 18:49.  Sophomores Tanner Reiman and Roman Gabrielson rounded out the Lion team, placing 55th and 64th in 18:53 and 19:36.

The Lion girls team finished 11th overall, led by freshman Jadyn Heesch, who crossed the finish line in a personal record.  For the first time this season she broke 22-minutes.  Her 21:59 placed her 34th overall.

Sophomores Kaylee McCarl and Emily Roberts were  57th and 65th respectively in 23:25 and 23:47.  It was Roberts’ first time under 24-minutes, according to Coach DiMarco.  Junior Jillian Enke  was 78th in 26:11.

Sophomore Aimee Groeneweg also ended her season on a high note, besting 27-minutes for the first time.  She was 83rd in 26.:43.  Ella Nielsen, a freshman, was 84th in 27:15 and Jessica Theobald ended her senior season finishing 85th in 27:55.

“Seniors Jacob Pedelty, Jessica Theobald and Kara Branstad will be greatly missed. They provided excellent leadership to our very young team,” said Coach DiMarco.

Sports
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.