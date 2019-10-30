Wright earns a trip to State Cross Country Meet

Clear Lake’s Justin Wright out-kicked a half dozen runners down the stretch to earn a spot at Saturday’s cross country State Meet.

The Clear Lake boys and girls teams competed in a State Qualifier at Independence Thursday, Oct. 24.

Wright, a junior, led the Lion boys to a seventh place overall. His 11th place finish, in a personal best time of 17:09, qualified him to compete at the State Meet in Ames. He will run at 12:30.

“Justin ran a very gutsy race, fending off six or eight other runners down the stretch, to claim a spot in the State Meet and garnering All-District honors,” said Coach Nick DiMarco.

Multiple Lions posted career best times at their final meet.

Senior Jacob Pedelty was 45th in a personal record time of 18:30. Andrew Mixdorf, a freshman, was 46th in a personal record of 18:32. Two more freshmen, Christopher Molander and Jack Crane, were 52nd and 54th personal best times of 18:47 and 18:49. Sophomores Tanner Reiman and Roman Gabrielson rounded out the Lion team, placing 55th and 64th in 18:53 and 19:36.

The Lion girls team finished 11th overall, led by freshman Jadyn Heesch, who crossed the finish line in a personal record. For the first time this season she broke 22-minutes. Her 21:59 placed her 34th overall.

Sophomores Kaylee McCarl and Emily Roberts were 57th and 65th respectively in 23:25 and 23:47. It was Roberts’ first time under 24-minutes, according to Coach DiMarco. Junior Jillian Enke was 78th in 26:11.

Sophomore Aimee Groeneweg also ended her season on a high note, besting 27-minutes for the first time. She was 83rd in 26.:43. Ella Nielsen, a freshman, was 84th in 27:15 and Jessica Theobald ended her senior season finishing 85th in 27:55.

“Seniors Jacob Pedelty, Jessica Theobald and Kara Branstad will be greatly missed. They provided excellent leadership to our very young team,” said Coach DiMarco.