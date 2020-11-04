Wright does well at State Cross Country Meet

(Above) Justin Wright competed at the 3A State Cross Country Meet held in Fort Dodge. Wright placed 29th with a time of 17:05.1. Mid-America photo by Kristi Nixon

by Michelle Watson

Justin Wright represented Clear Lake at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championship held Friday, Oct. 30, at Lakeside Golf Course, in Fort Dodge.

Wright, a senior, placed 29th, which is the best finish ever by any Clear Lake runner in the 3A State meet. Wright completed the course in 17:05.1.

Rain and snow that covered the course earlier in the week created soft conditions that led to slow times across the board for all the races.

“It just simply was not a PR type course, but Justin competed very well,” said Coach Tyler Havens. “I have been impressed with him since I first met him and I am so proud of how he competed and represented Clear Lake all season. He was a tremendous leader on our team and he will be greatly missed. I am looking forward to working with him this winter in preparation for his senior year of track.”

Nate Mueller, of ADM, Adel, won the meet with a time of 15:28.7. Second place went to Quinton Orr, of Humboldt with a time of 15:48 and capturing third place was Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes with a time of 16:05.5. Dallas Center-Grimes took top honors as a team with 87 points. Solon was second with 135 points, followed by Carlisle with 149 points.

Wright’s all time personal record of 16:38 ranks fifth in the best times in Clear Lake school history. The school record for the 5k is currently held by Leif Kennedy, from 1999, with a mark of 15:50. Leif also holds the school record in the 800 meter run in track and field.