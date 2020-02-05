Wrestlers tune up for Sectionals

(Above) Clear Lake’s Dylan Kruckenberg was on a roll last week with pins against Newman Catholic, Lake Mills and GHV. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake wrestlers tuned up for the Sectional Tournament on Saturday with a pair of meets last week. In the first, the Lions manhandled Newman Catholic, 58-15, but were soundly defeated by Lake Mills, 64-10.

Against the Knights, Austin Larson (182), Dylan Kruckenberg (195) and Hunter Rieck (152) recorded falls. Conner Morey used a 16-5 major decision to win at 132. Sasha Hrubes (160) and Conner O’Tool (170) won by decision. The Lions were also helped by five forfeits.

The wins were harder to come by against Lake Mills. Kruckenberg managed a fall against Brayden Linderman at 195 and Max Currier posted a technical fall at 113 for Clear Lake’s only points.

At Garner on Thursday, the Lions defeated Eagle Grove, 55, 30, and GHV, 52-25.

The Lions recorded seven pins in their match with Eagle Grove. Conner Morey (132), Isaiah Smith (138), Kaleb Hambly (145), Hunter Rieck (152), Sasha Hrubes (160), Austin Larson (182) and Dylan Kruckenberg (195) won by fall. Max Currier also dominated in his match at 113, winning by a 13-2 major decision. Carter Markwardt won by a 4-0 decision.

Markwardt pinned his GHV opponent, as did Smith and Kruckenberg. Conner Morey posted an 18-6 major decision for Clear Lake. The remainder of the Lions’ points came from forfeits.

CL vs. Newman

160: Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) over Scott Heinselman (NECA) (Dec 13-11) 170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Holden Hensley (NECA) (Dec 3-1) 182: Austin Larson (CLLA) over Nathaniel Bosch (NECA) (Fall 5:39) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Henry Deteman (NECA) (Fall 0:11) 220: Pasha Molchanov (NECA) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Logan Allison (NECA) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 1:27) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (NECA) (For.) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over (NECA) (For.) 120: Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) over (NECA) (For.) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over (NECA) (For.) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Coy Smith (NECA) (MD 16-5) 138: Isaiah Smith (CLLA) over (NECA) (For.) 145: Fabian Brandenburg (NECA) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Dec 6-4) 152: Hunter Rieck (CLLA) over Nash Holmgaard (NECA) (Fall 2:46)

CL vs. Lake Mills

152: Casey Hanson (LAMI) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 0:50) 160: Ashten Love (LAMI) over Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) (Fall 2:13) 170: Elijah Wagner (LAMI) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (Fall 2:17) 182: Drake Harnish (LAMI) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 1:23) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Brayden Linde