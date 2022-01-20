Wrestlers top SE, fall to H-D in duals

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions are headed to the North Central Conference meet Saturday with momentum. The Lions split dual meet wins with a pair of conference teams last week and gave their all at a Saturday tournament at Osage featuring some of the best teams in the state.

NCC triangular

Clear Lake grapplers traveled to Hampton Thursday to compete in duals with the host Bulldogs and St. Ed’s. Coach Evan Johnson said although his team went 1-1, he was happy with their effort.

The Lions started with St. Ed’s and schooled the Gaels, 60-18. Clear Lake’s total was helped by six forfeits, however the Lions recorded pins in four of seven matches.

Kaleb Hambly (182), Tyler LeFevre (132), Carter Markwardt (145) and Hunter Rieck (152) all won by fall.

“After a fast start to the night we wrestled Hampton and wrestled tough. Although we took a loss I was very happy with how we fought and the way we performed in the dual,” said Coach Johnson.

LeFevre recorded his second win of the night against H-D’s Sean Heilskov at 132-pounds. He pinned his opponent in 3:39. It took Max Currier just seven-seconds to take Colin Bird to his back for a Lion win at 126 and Dylan Evenson was an 8-4 winner at 220.

H-D 59, CL 15

195: Isaac Heilskov (HD) over Max Orchard (CLD) (Fall 1:20) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over Cole Freerks (HD) (Dec 8-4) 285: Carter Heilskov (HD) over Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) (Fall 2:53) 106: Jayson Stevens (HD) over (CL) (For.) 113: Charlie Showalter (HD) over Haley Jackson (CL) (Fall 0:27) 120: Jack Showalter (HD) over (CL) (For.) 126: Max Currier (CL) over Colin Bird (HD) (Fall 0:07) 132: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Sean Heilskov (HD) (Fall 3:39) 138: Taylor Mahler (HD) over Marcus Skidmore (CL) (MD 10-1) 145: Karter Janssen (HD) over Carter Markwardt (CL) (MD 15-6) 152: Jakyb Kapp (HD) over Max Orchard (CL) (Dec 13-7) 160: Carl Barkema (HD) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Fall 2:28) 170: Tate Schmitt (HD) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 2:27) 182: Braden Hansen (HD) over Kaleb Hambly (CL) (Fall 2:54)

CL 60, St. Ed’s 18

182: Kaleb Hambly (CL) over Grant Webster (SE) (Fall 2:39) 195: Adam Walker (SE) over Max Orchard (CL) (Fall 1:24) 220: Dylan Evenson (CL) over (SE) (For.) 285: Aaron Richtsmeier (CL) over (SE) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Haley Jackson (CL) over (SE) (For.) 120: Noah Potter (CL) over (SE) (For.) 126: Max Currier (CL) over (SE) (For.) 132: Tyler Lefevre (CL) over Sam Meyer (SE) (Fall 2:40) 138: Marcus Skidmore (CL) over (SE) (For.) 145: Carter Markwardt (CL) over Logan McElroy (SE) (Fall 0:38) 152: Hunter Rieck (CL) over Lay Baker (SE) (Fall 0:49) 160: Tyler Rossmanith (SE) over Hayden Rieck (CL) (Fall 5:06) 170: Zach Rossmanith (SE) over Sam Sestina (CL) (Fall 4:53)

Osage duals

The Lions were 0-4 at the Osage Duals, with losses to Kasson-Mantorville, Decorah, Davenport Assumption and Ankeny Centennial.

“We knew that we were going to be in for a tough, physical day but we never rolled over or turned a cheek. Everyone went out and made their match a fight and that is all you can ask for when going to a tournament like that,” said Coach Evan Johnson. “I was ultimately very pleased with how everyone wrestled throughout the week and hope we continue to see those improvements multiply as we come towards the end of the season.”

Max Currier went 4-0 on the day at 126 with a fall, major decision, decision and forfeit. Currier dominated Cael Hron, from Ankeny Centennial, 17-5, pinned Daniel See, of Decorah, and topped Owen Friedrich, of Kasson-Mantorville, 7-2. Currier now has a record of 15-4.

The Lions’ best outing came against Decorah, ending in a 46-33 score. In addition to Currier, Marcus Skidmore pinned his opponent at 138-pounds and Hunter Rieck did the same at 152. Hayden Rieck posted a 13-6 decision. Clear Lake’s other points came from forfeits at 195 and 285.