Wrestlers ready for Sectionals on Saturday

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions competed in their final meet of the regular season Thursday, Jan. 28, against one of North Iowa’s premier teams. For the second time this season Lake Mills was the victor, however Coach Evan Johnson said he saw improvement which should serve the Lions well as the post-season begins Saturday.

Lake Mills posted a 52-16 win.

“Although the score didn’t reflect it, we wrestled much better the second time around. We have some great momentum going into sectionals this coming weekend,” said the coach.

The Lions will host a Class 2A Sectional Saturday, Feb. 6. Unfortunately, there are no ticket sales at the door this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Clear Lake Activities Director Dale Ludwig said each competing school will get 40 tickets, which are basically for parents and school officials.

Clear Lake’s Max Currier (120), Sam Nelson (132) and Mitchil Smith (195) earned victories over their Lake Mills opponents. Currier pinned Garrett Ham in 4:19; Nelson posted a major decision (10-2) over Jack Ramaker; Smith had a fall in 2:54 over Charles Jackson.

Currier and Nelson have especially been wrestling well heading into the post-season, with Currier claiming a conference title and Nelson finishing as runner-up at their weights. Nelson, a senior, will be eyeing a return trip to State, while others on the Lion squad are looking to qualify for State for the first time.

First and second place finishers at each weight at the Sectional Meet will advance to Districts Saturday, Feb. 13, at Creston. First and second place winners there will advance to the State traditional tournament in Des Moines Feb. 18-20.

Lake Mills 52, CL 16

220: Double Forfeit 285: Brayden Lindeman (LAMI) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 1:07) 106: Kinser Hanson (LAMI) over Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) (Dec 10-4) 113: Lucas Humphrey (LAMI) over Carter Perry (CLLA) (Fall 1:29) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Garrett Ham (LAMI) (Fall 4:19) 126: Andrew Womack (LAMI) over (CLLA) (For.) 132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Jack Ramaker (LAMI) (MD 10-2) 138: Dalton Thorson (LAMI) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (MD 18-4) 145: Alex Beaty (LAMI) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Dec 9-3) 152: Brett Peterson (LAMI) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (Fall 3:18) 160: Caleb Albert (LAMI) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Nate Womack (LAMI) over (CLLA) (For.) 182: Casey Hanson (LAMI) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 2:44) 195: Mitchil Smith (CLLA) over Charles Jackson (LAMI) (Fall 2:54)