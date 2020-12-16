Wrestlers reach half-way point of season

(Above) Freshman Tyler LaFevre pinned Andon Barrick, of IF-A, in 4:36. LaFevre also picked up three more wins last week. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers are beginning to get a more complete picture of their abilities now that they are nearing the halfway point of the season. Last week the Lions hosted a triangular with Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden and traveled to Ankeny Centennial for three duals.

“We began seeing some more stiff competition last week and that is big for us to really see where we are at,” said Coach Evan Johnson.

“We have been doing a great job at taking advantage of getting bonus points when we can. One area that we need to work on is giving up bonus points, though. We are a very young group and we are working very hard but we have to start wrestling a full six-minutes if we want to be more competitive with other teams. However, even though we are young we are maturing very quickly and we continue to work hard and want to learn more and grow as wrestlers.”

The Lions split decisions with North Central Conference foes Algona and IF-A on Thursday, Dec. 10. Algona dominated in a 62-18 match, while the Lions did the same to IF-A, 52-17. Ethan Gansen (120), Max Currier (126) and Sam Nelson (132) won both of their matches. Gansen and Currier were victorious by fall, while Nelson pinned his Algona opponent and posted a 13-5 major decision against IF-A.

Currier continued his winning ways at Ankeny. The sophomore pinned all three of his opponents on the day. He wrestled at 120-pounds against Ankeny and Ballard, then went up to 126 against Newton.

Another sophomore, Carter Markwardt, swept his opponents at 152. He recorded pins in each match.

Freshman Tyler LeFevre was also three-for-three in his matches at 106. He stuck all of his opponents.

CL vs. Algona

113: Ian Fehr (ALGO) over Carter Perry (CLLA) (Fall 0:48) 120: Ethan Gansen (CLLA) over Samuel Tiili (ALGO) (Fall 1:11) 126: Max Currier (CLLA) over Reece Eakins (ALGO) (Fall 3:12) 132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Hayden Thompson (ALGO) (Fall 2:50) 138: Luke Carter (ALGO) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Dec 4-2) 145: Evan Deal (ALGO) over Caden Cavett (CLLA) (Fall 2:42) 152: Brandon Harris (ALGO) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (TF 19-4 4:22) 160: Riley Goche (ALGO) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 5:28) 170: Jagger O`Neall (ALGO) over Sam Sestina (CLLA) (Fall 0:37) 182: Hunter Berry (ALGO) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 0:53) 195: Spencer Long (ALGO) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 1:03) 220: Cohen Reffer (ALGO) over Andrew Fisher (CLLA) (Fall 1:02) 285: Logan Meendering (ALGO) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 3:54) 106: Jacob Zabka (ALGO) over Tyler LeFevre (CLLA) (Fall 0:59)

CL vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

285: Kaiden Barkey (IFA) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 0:57) 106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Andon Barrick (IFA) (Fall 4:36) 113: Carter Perry (CLLA) over Tegan Oliver (IFA) (Fall 4:45) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Jacob Michaelson (IFA) (Fall 1:37) 126: Ethan Gansen (CLLA) over Tate Myers (IFA) (Fall 3:55) 132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Brody Hoversten (IFA) (MD 13-5) 138: Mason Kent (IFA) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Dec 10-9) 145: Tucker Hejlik (IFA) over Caden Cavett (CLLA) (Fall 3:33) 152: Hunter Rieck (CLLA) over Evan Ackerman (IFA) (Fall 2:32) 160: Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) over Dalton Furns (IFA) (Fall 1:35) 170: Sam Sestina (CLLA) over Zeke Ziesman (IFA) (Fall 4:57) 182: Hayden Rieck (CLLA) over (IFA) (For.) 195: Gabe Hadwiger (IFA) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 0:31) 220: Nic Warrington (IFA) over Andrew Fisher (CLLA) (Fall 0:59)

CL vs. Ballard

106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Landon Broer (BALL) (Fall 1:59) 113: Carter Perry (CLLA) over (BALL) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Luke Hartsook (BALL) (Fall 0:55) 126: Ethan Gansen (CLLA) over Lane Kahler (BALL) (MD 14-6) 132: Zeke Nelson (CLLA) over Reese Broer (BALL) (Fall 3:36) 138: Gage Long (BALL) over Caden Cavett (CLLA) (Fall 0:56) 145: Wyatt Borg (BALL) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 0:42) 152: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Blake Fleischmann (BALL) (Fall 1:05) 160: Gabriel Christensen (BALL) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 0:59) 170: Sam Sestina (CLLA) over (BALL) (For.) 182: Jeremiah Wilkinson (BALL) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 2:45) 195: Tomas Locker (BALL) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 0:33) 220: Beau Warg (BALL) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Jack Chism (BALL) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 2:36)

Ankeny Centennial vs. CL

120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Lucas Bruhl (ANCE) (Fall 2:29) 126: Cael Hron (ANCE) over Ethan Gansen (CLLA) (Fall 2:51) 132: Drew Dunn (ANCE) over Zeke Nelson (CLLA) (Fall 0:48) 138: Jackson Helmkamp (ANCE) over Caden Cavett (CLLA) (Fall 0:12) 145: Carter Bennett (ANCE) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 2:18) 152: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Sam Watson (ANCE) (Fall 1:21) 160: Carter Cahill (ANCE) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 0:18) 170: Owen Vernon (ANCE) over Sam Sestina (CLLA) (Fall 0:37) 182: Zach English (ANCE) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (MD 10-2) 195: Kaden Kaiser (ANCE) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 0:12) 220: Jackie Wells (ANCE) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Garret Madison (ANCE) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 2:57) 106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Payton Bright (ANCE) (Fall 3:49) 113: Cael Wiener (ANCE) over Carter Perry (CLLA) (Fall 0:59)

CL vs. Newton

113: Carter Perry (CLLA) over Kinzie Hardin (NEWT) (Fall 1:27) 120: Ethan Gansen (CLLA) over (NEWT) (For.) 126: Max Currier (CLLA) over Avery White (NEWT) (Fall 1:39) 132: Zeke Nelson (CLLA) over (NEWT) (For.) 138: Caden Cavett (CLLA) over (NEWT) (For.) 145: Brennan Amos (NEWT) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (MD 13-5) 152: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Colin Sharp (NEWT) (Fall 2:56) 160: Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) over (NEWT) (For.) 170: James Wenndt (NEWT) over Sam Sestina (CLLA) (Fall 1:48) 182: Hayden Rieck (CLLA) over Wyatt Weter (NEWT) (Fall 3:50) 195: Owen Sanger (NEWT) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 0:47) 220: Andrew Fisher (CLLA) over (NEWT) (For.) 285: Jessie Hutchinson (NEWT) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 3:13) 106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Dayton Petithory (NEWT) (Fall 0:41)