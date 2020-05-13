Work underway at Lions Field

The Lions Field complex, including all of the fields and tracks, is closed to the public due to construction. Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, has begun to clear the area in preparation for new turf for the football field, resurfacing the track, new bleachers, new press boxes, new plaza and entrance. In addition, at the softball field there will be new lights, a new concessions and restroom building, press box, and bleachers. New fencing will surround the entire complex. The project, which was part of an $18 million bond referendum passed in March, is scheduled for completion this summer.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.