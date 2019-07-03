Woodford Lumber and Home moving retail store to Highway 18

(Above) Woodford Lumber and Home will be moving its present location at 210 N. 4th St. this fall. The business has been at the downtown location since it began in 1869.-Reporter photo.

To meet customer needs with new products and services, the retail offices of Woodford Lumber and Home will be moved to a new location this fall.

“We need more room to provide all of the products and services requested by customers,” said Manager Darle Hoshaw of its current downtown location. The new location at 1800 7th Ave. N. has more retail and warehouse space and easier access because of its proximity to the highway. The building formerly housed Superior Lumber, which closed its doors in May. Superior Lumber owners Heidi and Paul Mehmen, of Charles City, purchased the former Farmers Coop Lumber buildings and 3.16 acre site in 2011 from Farmers Coop Inc. for $350,000. The owners say the Clear Lake closing has no effect on Superior Lumber properties in Charles City and New Hampton.

Woodford Lumber Company was started in 1869 at its present location at 210 N. 4th St. A 150th anniversary open house will be celebrated at the current location in August.

“We are so grateful to have incredible expertise on our team,” said Woodford Lumber President Jan Lovell. “Two of our staff were lumberyard managers at other locations, one was an assistant manager, one was a contractor. They have a wide-ranging combination of knowing the business and also staying up with new trends. Doing the best job for the customer is at the heart of it all. My great-grandfather C.R.