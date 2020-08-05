Woman killed by tractor at CL State Park

A Wisconsin woman was killed last week when an unattended tractor owned by the State of Iowa rolled down a hill and struck her.

On Tuesday, July 28, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue and Mercy Air Med responded to the Clear Lake State Park beach area, located at 6490 South Shore Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Mercedes Kohlhardt, 21, from Eau Claire, Wis., was sitting near the beach at approximately 4:13 p.m. when she was struck by the tractor. She died at the scene due to injuries from the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Alex Murphy, director of communications for the IDNR, issued the following statement:

“The DNR is extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of a woman at Clear Lake State Park on July 28. The DNR extends deepest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends following this unfortunate situation.”