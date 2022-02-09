Winter Dance Party rocks on

(Above) Don McLean’s American Pie 50th anniversary tour included a stop in Clear Lake to kick off the 2022 Winter Dance Party.

The Surf Ballroom’s Winter Dance Party was back and rockin’ last weekend after a COVID year off. (Right) In the final hours of the three-day event Connie Valens, sister of singer Ritchie Valens, presented Surf Ballroom President Jeff Nicholas with a framed letter Buddy Holly’s mother sent to the Valens family following the plane crash which killed their talented sons. The Surf intends to eventually display the letter with its collection of historic memorabilia.