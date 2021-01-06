Winter Dance Party canceled

Officials from the Surf Ballroom have announced the 2021 Winter Dance Party event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, Feb. 6, has been cancelled.

“With heavy hearts and after much thought and careful consideration, the Surf Ballroom’s Board of Directors has determined that for the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff, it is necessary to cancel our 2021 Winter Dance Party event,” stated Jeff Nicholas, president, Surf Ballroom & Museum. “This was a very difficult decision, one that was not made in haste. Those who are familiar with the Surf family know how passionate we are about the Surf and this event. Rest assured, we will celebrate these men and their music again. The music lives and so will the Winter Dance Parties at the Surf.”

Surf Executive Director Laurie Lietz said that at this time the Don McLean show on Wednesday, Feb. 3, is still being planned with a limited studio audience. Tickets for the event are sold out. A virtual ticket will be available with additional details to be announced soon, she added.

All Winter Dance Party event tickets will be refunded on Jan. 8, 2021. Ticket holders do not need to contact the Surf for a refund.

The 2022 Winter Dance Party will take place Feb. 3-5, 2022.