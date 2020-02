The father and son team of Bock and Bock weighed in their limit of 30 yellow bass Sunday and were declared the winners of the Yellow Bass Bonanza with 17.74 pounds. The largest fish weighed in by the two anglers was 1.95 pounds. Placing second in the tournament was the team of Trebon and Kuper with 30 fish weighing 17.68 pounds. Third place went to the team of Leonard and Lahr with 30 fish weighing 16.37 pounds. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.