Win tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival!

  • Home
  •  | 
  • News
  •  | 
  • Win tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival!
Win tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival!

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is giving away tickets to the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival over the next few weeks.

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a question that can be answered by reading this week’s paper.  Answer the question and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter.  Limit two tickets per family.  Each ticket is valued at $25.95.

Correct answers to our contest will be accepted in person, through the mail, Facebook Messenger, or email to info@clreporter.com., with a deadline of 3 p.m. Friday.  No phone call entries will be accepted.

A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets.  Winners will be contacted.  

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place Aug. 21-Oct. 3.

News, Top Stories
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.