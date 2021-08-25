Win tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival!

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is giving away tickets to the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival over the next few weeks.

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a question that can be answered by reading this week’s paper. Answer the question and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter. Limit two tickets per family. Each ticket is valued at $25.95.

Correct answers to our contest will be accepted in person, through the mail, Facebook Messenger, or email to info@clreporter.com., with a deadline of 3 p.m. Friday. No phone call entries will be accepted.

A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets. Winners will be contacted.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place Aug. 21-Oct. 3.