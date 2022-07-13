Win streak comes to an end for CL girls in Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal

(Above) Makella Jacobs and Layne Lester consol each other after the 6-4 loss to GHV in the Class 3A Region 3 quaterfinal game played on Wednesday, July 6. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s five-game win streak came to an end in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal played against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wednesday, July 6. The Cardinals avenged a 9-4 loss to the Lions in June and advanced to play Algona in the Regional semi-final.

GHV topped the Lions, 6-4.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but the Cardinals took advantage of five hits, a walk, and a hit batter to score five runs in the second inning.

The Lions fought back and scored three runs in the fourth inning. Courtesy runner Josie Lester (running for Annika Nelson), Macey Holck and Meagen Paine all crossed home plate.

The Cardinals came up with another run in the fourth inning and then held on as Clear Lake rallied in the seventh. The Lion charge was stopped at one run for a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals.

Leading the Lions offensively on the night was Emily Theiss with two singles. Annika Nelson had a triple on the night and Alivia Paine and Layne Lester both had a double.

“The Cardinals had some hits that found the gaps and we hit the ball well but just right at people tonight,” said Clear Lake Coach Shelly Zeitler.

Pitching for the Lions was Alivia Hauge for the first two innings, giving up five runs on five hits with a walk, a strikeout and one hit batter. Ashlyn Fread came in as the reliever and finished the night giving up one run on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Lions finished with an overall record of 8-15 on the season.

“The last week of the regular season was a fun way to end the season, winning five games in five nights,” added Zeitler. “I think that all of our girls on the team stepped up that last week, from watching Josie Lester come in when Layne Lester rolled an ankle in the Hampton-Dumont-CAL game, to the runners we used during the season, the people stepping into the designated hitter spot from night to night (Meagen Paine, Alivia Paine, Cheyanne Schroeder) to all the girls that cheered and chanted keeping us up and in the game was great. Each player had a role for our team and I hope to see these girls grow not only as athletes but as young adults.”

The Cardinals now face Algona in the regional semifinals on Friday night. The Bulldogs beat Forest City, 12-0, in their opening round game.