Wilma R. Gardner

Wilma Rose Gardner, 98, of Lakeville, Minn., formerly Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Walker Methodist Highview Hills Assisted Living, in Lakeville, with her daughter, Patti, at her side throughout 13 days in Hospice care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the coronavirus outbreak, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake. Updates in regard to a memorial service can be viewed online and on Facebook in May. Interment will be in Cresco, Iowa, beside her beloved husband, Zack, at a later date.

Cards sent to the Chapel will be forwarded to the family.

Wilma was born in Waucoma, Iowa, to Joseph and Theresa (Schlicte) Doerr. She had four sisters and one brother.

She enjoyed a very social life with many loving friends who were with her in her final days. Her special place to be was in the middle of her grandchildren, in her recliner at the Upham home.

Wilma is survived by her four children: Ken (Emily) Young, Phyl (John) Evans, Ardy (Joe, deceased) Squiers, Patti (Kevin) Upham; grandchildren, Joe J. Squiers, Kris (Kent) Larsen, Ken Jr. (Sheri) Young, Debbie (Wayne) McFarland, Jackie (Todd) Doncavage, John G. (Jeanine) Evans, Kelley Upham (fiancé, Cody Reynolds), Megan Upham and Zachary Upham. Also, surviving, more than 35 great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three of her sisters, her brother, her former husband, Harvey Young, and an infant daughter, DeLoris. The last to precede her in death were her loving husband, Zachary T. Gardner; son-in-law, Joe Squiers; and great-grand-daughter, Stella Doncavage.

