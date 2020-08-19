William P. Korleski

William P. “Bill” Korleski, 75, of Clear Lake, passed away from complications of acute myeloid leukemia on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn., with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Fr. John Gossman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Private inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery, in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at the Surf Ballroom. Both the visitation and memorial service are casual dress and your favorite team if you prefer. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, or Ducks Unlimited. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Patrick Korleski, the son of William and Patricia (O’Leary) Korleski, was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Santa Ana, Calif. Bill grew up in Emmetsburg, Iowa until moving with his family to Lake City, Iowa at the age of 14. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1963 and continued his education for a year at Iowa State University. On Feb. 20, 1965, he married Mary Ellen Kelly. They made their home in Klemme, Iowa, where Bill operated Korleski Locker and Grocery Store. Bill later closed the grocery business and started a Federal Meat Processing Plant, Kor-Bert, in 1979. After, Mary passed away in 1987 he continued to live in Klemme until moving to Clear Lake in 1989. In 1993, Bill and Mary Ann purchased a plant in Webster City which became Mary Ann’s Specialty Foods. On Feb.10, 1994 he married Mary Ann Gleue, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, where they lived.

Bill was known for being a pioneer in the meat industry and a mentor to many. To his family and friends, he was the warm welcoming force that made everyone feel at home. He could often be seen serving delicious whole hog BBQ’s or other meat creations for friends and family, as well as local community events. To many he’ll be remembered for Kor-Bert brand ham, bacon, and sausage and the vast private branded products that are sold throughout the United States and many countries around the world.

An avid Iowa State Cyclone supporter, he and Mary Ann have enjoyed many tailgates and trips to follow their favorite team. You would know their tailgate for the yummy bacon, ham or sausage. When not at a game, you’d often find him piloting a plane, on his pontoon boat, or at their farm. Bill loved taking trips, traveling to Germany, Austria, Italy, and Mexico. He was always outdoors; hunting in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, as well as fishing in Canada, Northern Minnesota, Alaska and Florida.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and the Iowa State Cyclones Club.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of Clear Lake; two children, Pam (Paul) Netzel, of Des Moines and Kelly (Jody) Korleski, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Collin and Aaron Coffey and Kortney and Rachel Formanek; siblings, Jane Graham (Bruce Sankey), of Garner, Jim (Karen) Korleski, of Boone, Pat (Randy) Ridder, of Klemme, Nancy (Jim) Muesburger, of Sac City, Barb (Marvin) Blair, of Lake City, Don (Brenda) Korleski, of Lake City, Dick (Bonnie) Korleski, of Klemme and Frank (Shari) Korleski, of Simpsonville, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Bev Korleski; brother-in-law, Earl Graham; son-in-law, Mike Coffey; and nephew, Jason Bonner.