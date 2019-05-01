William H. Drennan

William Hull Drennan passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, at home with his family in rural Clear Lake.

A memorial service was held on Monday, April 29, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Hugh Drennan officiating. Inurnment will be at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery at a later date.

William (Bill) was born Sept. 24, 1935 in rural New Sharon, Iowa, to Alfred Dysart Drennan and Rena (Hull) Drennan. He graduated from New Sharon High School in 1953 and then attended Iowa State College, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in engineering operations degree. He met his bride-to-be, Nadine Sue Tesene, of rural Clear Lake, in the Iowa State College student union.

In 1960, Bill married Nadine, in Clear Lake, and they moved to Cedar Rapids, where they lived for the next 29 years. In 1963, they took their most adventurous trip – touring Great Britain and Europe for the whole summer on “five dollars a day” in a blue VW bug purchased in Wolfsburg, Germany. It was a trip of a lifetime, and Bill and Nadine recently enjoyed finding their many postcards to family describing their travels.

Bill and Nadine have two daughters, Kathleen Sue Allen (husband Kelly Allen) and Heather Lynn Drennan (husband James Bowles). They have five grandchildren, Aza Allen, Isabella Allen, Avery Chawner Drennan, Finn Malcolm Bowles and Milo Hugh Bowles.

Bill’s family always said he was born to be an engineer. He worked in engineering for Collins Radio, Divine Engineering, and then 25 years in milling engineering at National Oats Company, in Cedar Rapids. He later received a Bachelor’s of Computer Science degree from Coe College. After retirement, Bill and Nadine moved to his family farm where the Drennan’s have lived for 150 years. They later moved near Clear Lake to Nadine’s family farm.

Bill was known for his dry sense of humor and wit, his analytical mind, and his love of sailing and Irish family history. He was a wonderful grandpa to his grandchildren and loving husband and father. Bill and his brother, Hugh Hull Drennan (wife Doreen Hebbe Drennan), were close and embarked on many sailing adventures over the years. He and Nadine spent 58 years together – enjoying friends, cruises, their children and grandchildren, and a deep love for the Iowa land.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation or HealthReach Dialysis, Albert Lea, Minn.

