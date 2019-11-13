William “Bill” E. Austin, 79, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 815 North Kentucky Avenue, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Luckiesh officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and a charity will be established at a later date.

William E. Austin was born Jan. 29, 1940, son of Edward V. Austin and Bernice (Thompson) Austin, in Mason City. Bill graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1958. Prior to him graduating high school, Bill had on the job training at Zack Electric Motor’s. Bill had the opportunity to purchase the Zack Electric Motor’s business. He and his business partner changed the name to Rewind Associates, and operated this business for several years. Bill then went to work for C & L, in Garner, for a few years, and finally went to work for MN-Iowa Electric Motors until his retirement. During his retirement years, Bill volunteered for the Life Serve Blood Center.

Bill was united in marriage to Laura Sharratt on Aug. 28, 1970, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with two children, Robert and Lori.

Bill was an active member of the Seventh day Adventist Church, in Mason City.

Bill enjoyed tinkering and fixing many things throughout the years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially spoiling his grandchildren. Bill looked forward to decorating the yard and home for Christmas every year. He has many Christmas villages that were displayed throughout the home. Bill will be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Bill is survived by his wife, Laura Austin, of Clear Lake; two children, Robert (Mary) Austin, of Des Moines, and Lori Anderson, of Hutchinson, Minn.; three grandchildren, Kristopher, Emma and Ella; two sisters, Maxine Johnson, Marlene Gleghorn; and many extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bernice Austin; four brother in-laws, Dave Johnson, Ben Gleghorn, David (Russie) Sharratt, Vernon Sharratt; and sister in-law, Betty (Andy) Gosslien.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.