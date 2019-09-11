William “Bill” Wistey, 67, of Clear Lake, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church,112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Central Gardens or Lime Creek Nature Center.

Bill was born March 13, 1952, in Mason City, son of Harold and Mildred (Gisel) Wistey. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1971. After high school, Bill attained his Sociology and Psychology Degree from North West Missouri State. Bill was united in marriage to Patricia Wegner on May 19, 1979, and to this union two children were born, Rachel and Zach.

In his younger years he kept very active by biking, walking and shooting hoops in the driveway with his children. Bill still holds a record at Clear Lake High School for his performances in track and field. He anchored the 440 meter relay, winning the state title in 1970. His true passion was watching and supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Bill went on to follow in his father’s footsteps as a brick layer and worked for Davie and Moen, in Mason City. Bill worked for Amour Swift Eckrich, in Britt, and he retired from Kraft Foods, in Mason City, in 2011.

Bill enjoyed the simple things in life and spending time with his family and friends. Bill enjoyed following his children’s sporting events and he was a vocal supporter for Rachel’s basketball and Zach’s football events. As he became less active due to his diagnosis with Kennedy’s Disease, his hobbies were watching the Hawkeyes and being an avid bird watcher. He loved following his grandchildren’s activities and especially watching Bostin’s bull riding. Bill loved spoiling his two French bulldogs, Milo and Dylan.

Bill really appreciated visits, phone calls and outings from his buddies throughout the years.

Bill’s family welcomes Hawkeye attire to be worn to the service.

Bill was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pat Wistey, of Clear Lake; two children, Rachel (Ryan) Ronan, of Lone Tree and Zach (Ashley) Wistey, of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Bostin Wistey, Quinn Wistey, Reese Ronan, Ryland Ronan; and many extended family and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.