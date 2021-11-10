William A. Sorbo

William Alfred Sorbo, 78, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Steve Bang officiating. Military honors were provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Bill was born May 26, 1943, the son of Alfred and Arlene (Hagen) Sorbo, in Albert Lea, Minn. He married Cheryl Teigen on June 24, 1967 at the Winnebago Lutheran Church, in rural Lake Mills.

A graduate of Emmons High School, in Emmons, Minn., Bill graduated from Mankato State College with a business degree. In 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army and served proudly until 1967. Following an honorable discharge, he worked his entire career in banking, retiring from Clear Lake Bank and Trust as a trust officer.

Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served as a former treasurer; was past president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce; and member of the American Legion and Rotary Club. He was an avid football fan, riding the annual roller coaster of Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Golden Gophers football, while also following other Golden Gophers athletics. He enjoyed woodworking projects, jig saw puzzles, and golfing.

He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and enjoyed making lefse to share with family and friends. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren. Following retirement, Bill and Cheryl have been “snowbirds”, spending winters at the Lost Dutchman Park, in Apache Junction, Az.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl Sorbo, of Clear Lake; sons, Kirk (Bella) Sorbo, of Ashland, Ma. and Erik (Patricia) Sorbo, of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren, Sophia, Zachary, Emma, Maria, Hannah and Anna; sister, Ann Boettcher, of Tucson, Az.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond (Connie) Sorbo and Ronald Sorbo in infancy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.