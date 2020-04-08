Wilbur L. Radach

Wilbur Leverne Radach, 93, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Per Wilbur’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Wilbur was born on Sept. 18, 1926, the son of Lawrence and Lelah (Bierman) Radach, in Sanborn, Minn. He married Arlene Mae Rendahl on Oct. 3, 1953, in Ostrander, Minn.

A graduate of Lamberton High School, Wilbur attended Lutheran Bible Institute, in Golden Valley, Minn. He and Arlene started their family on a farm in southwestern Minnesota. Next, he served for Zion Lutheran Church. Then he owned and operated The Christian Book and Gift Store, in Mason City, before retiring to a lake home in northern Minnesota.

Wilbur was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, and Salem Lutheran Church, in Deerwood, Minn. He enjoyed fishing, volunteering, socializing at church, home improvement projects and humming.

Wilbur is survived by his wife, Arlene Radach; children, Diane (Jim) Orthel, Linda (Nick) Stoynoff, Tom (Jean) Radach, and Al (Christie) Radach; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Penny Radach, niece and nephew and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fred.

Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.