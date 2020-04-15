Who ‘ya gonna call? Disinfectant business on the front line

(Above) Pictured in full PPE gear is employee Billy Krefft (left), and A.J.Feuerbach (right), owner of Bio Security Services LLC. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Bio Security Services LLC, owned by A.J. Feuerbach, of Clear Lake, is on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and doing all it can to ensure the health and safety of its customers.

Feuerbach is an expert in the professional disinfecting of virus and contaminants from the environment with a gas-based sterilization solution. Commercial buildings, schools (especially athletic facilities), and livestock systems are a big part of Bio Security Services LLC clientele.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, many businesses are looking to be disinfected.

“We have been helping a lot of area businesses during this time,” said Feuerbach. “We have disinfected many area businesses including Stellar Industries, IMT, Metalcraft, Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Bank and Trust, North Iowa Coop and the Community Health Centers in Mason City and Fort Dodge, to name a few.”

Feuerbach said he and his team are bio secure themselves and adhere to very strict policies both on and off the job. They enter and exit businesses in full PPE (personal protection equipment) for their safety and others.

“We also talk to our customers about the procedure so that they can ensure their customers that the building is disinfected and secure,” he added.

Bio Security Services LLC’s uses a Chlorine Dioxide disinfectant dispersal system that delivers a room-filling volume to penetrate the entire breathable area, as well as disinfect all surfaces. Chlorine Dioxide is an EPA/FDA approved disinfectant, biocide sterilant, and sanitizing agent and does so as an oxide generator. Before it is converted to a gas, it is stored as a tablet form sodium chlorite, an EPA approved disinfectant for Coronavirus (COVID-19). CIO2 is a virus