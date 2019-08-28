Wesley D. Edgar

Wesley “Wes” Dewey Edgar, 87, died peacefully at home in Phoenix, Az., on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 surrounded by family.

A memorial service for Wesley “Wes” Edgar, a summer resident of Clear Lake, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. A reception will follow.

Wes was born May 18, 1931 to Harold and Birdeva Edgar, in Clear Lake, joining three older brothers, Wallace, Darrell, and Cleworth. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Army at age 21, where he was clerk-typist at an Army Dental Clinic in Heidleberg, Germany for two years during the Korean Conflict. Wes met Myrna Miller in high school and after dating awhile, he asked Myrna to marry him before he was deployed. Since Myrna had two years remaining in nursing school and could not marry before six months from graduation, they eloped on July 22, 1952. Parents and family celebrated the marriage at a reception in Clear Lake in April 1954.

After his army assignment, he resumed architecture studies at Iowa State University. While in school, Steven (1955) and Vicki (1957) were born. After graduation in May 1959 with a BS Architecture, the family moved to Phoenix and daughter, Kim, was born that August. Son Michael was born in 1961, completing the Edgar family. Wes’s career included having his own architecture business, working at Luke Air Force Base, and designing for The Army Corps of Engineers at Camp Zama, Japan; Frankfurt, Germany; and Los Angeles, Calif. He retired in 1994.

Wes and Myrna became ‘professional’ travelers while assigned overseas, visiting almost every continent (except Antarctica) and most European and Asian countries. While living in Germany, Wes started researching his ancestry, and genealogy became a passion. He is a proud member of both The Mayflower Society and Sons of the American Revolution. He loved collecting vinyl records as well as interesting hats and playing golf several times a week. In 1996, they bought a historic home in their hometown of Clear Lake, and since then have split their time between Phoenix and Iowa.

Wes became an Opa (grandfather) in August 1984 with Ryan Weeks’ arrival and the family grew by 10 more grandchildren by 1994. His last grandson came by special delivery when son, Michael, adopted 24-year-old, Joseph Hudson, in 2017. The third generation of three great-granddaughters will soon double as three more babies are expected in the coming months. In recent years, Wes and Myrna made every effort to attend special events and performances in each of their grandchildren’s lives – even if it meant hours of travel. It was with great disappointment that they missed a granddaughter’s college graduation on the East Coast because a grandson’s wedding on the West Coast was the same day.

Wes is survived by Myrna (Miller) Edgar, wife of 66 years; children, Steve (Laurel) Edgar, of Scottsdale, Az.; Vicki (Don) Weeks, of Newbury Park, Calif.; Kim (Tim) Peelen, of Gilbert, Az.; Michael (Linda) Edgar, of Phoenix; and a brother, Cleworth, of Green Valley, Az. Also 12 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters, Ryan (Suzy) Weeks and Moriah (21 months), Gary (Heather) Weeks and Riley (eight months), Kevin (Megan) Weeks, Katie Edgar, Walt Edgar, Kaylee Peelen, Karis (Thomas) Buerger and Lyndee (two years), Kasey Peelen, Garrett (Avery) Peelen, Ally Edgar, Arielle (Theo) Edgar-Bueno, and Joseph Hudson.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Birdeva; and brothers, Wallace and Darrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Christ Lutheran Church, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.