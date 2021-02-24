Wells Fargo, here we come!

The Clear Lake girls basketball team punched its ticket to the State Tournament Saturday night with a commanding win over Williamsburg.

Last season the Lions, who have qualified for State four of the past five years, reached the semi-finals. They begin their quest for a State title Monday, March 1, against Waukon.

With the support of community advertisers, the Mirror-Reporter presents a special section in this week’s newspaper congratulating the Lions on their accomplishments and wishing them well in Des Moines.

Go Lions!