Wellness Center on schedule

The early arrival of spring temperatures has helped Clear Lake’s Wellness Center project keep on schedule, according to Mark Kroemer, of ATURA Architecture. Last week three cranes were placed on site and crews from Dean Snyder Construction, are continuing to erect the steel structure of the fieldhouse area this week and next. “Steel stud framing has been progressing, as well, on the east two-story portion of the building. Once these items are complete, the insulation and cladding will start to go on the building including the roof,” added Kroemer.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.