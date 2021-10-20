Wellness Center on schedule

Start making your New Year fitness resolutions. The new Clear Lake Athletic and Wellness Center is still on schedule for a first of the year opening.

Director Adam Long said a construction update meeting with general contractor Snyder Construction of Clear Lake held last week confirmed the progress which is more evident each day.

While work continues inside to complete dry wall work, paint and install ceiling grids, the exterior of the building has been a focus in the past week. The majority of the aluminum exterior panels have been hung, however some arrived damaged and crews are waiting for final quantities.

Curbs have been poured and sidewalks will soon follow.

Builders are currently waiting on a Kalwall, a large translucent panel that provides glare-free, balanced daylighting with energy and electrical savings. The panel is the final piece needed to fully enclose the building. It is expected to arrive in early November.

“Once the building is enclosed we can control the temperature and be ready to start getting sports equipment, hand rails, guard rails and finishing pieces in place,” said Long.

Indoor playground equipment is expected to arrive mid-month and can be placed once the turf flooring is here in mid-November.

“All of our big ticket items were ordered early, which was very important considering how long it is taking to receive things right now,” he said, adding that rubber flooring expected here in mid-November is now a 30-week wait for those just placing orders.

“It’s all coming together,” said Long, urging people to stay tuned for further announcements about memberships and a grand opening.