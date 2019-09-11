Wellness Center listening post tonight

The first of three listening post sessions about a proposed health and wellness center to be constructed at Clear Lake High School will be held tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 11) at City Hall. The time for the meeting has been pushed back to 7 p.m. from the originally announced 6:30.

City and school officials are looking into building a community asset which will provide residents with recreational activities year-round. An addition to the south side of Clear Lake High School is being considered.

Concepts for the center include additional gym space, a meeting space for seniors, space for exercise classes and an indoor swimming pool.

Both entities would require a bond referendum for the project. Sixty percent voter approval is needed. A bond vote could potentially be placed in front of voters in March 2020.

Additional listening posts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Clear Lake Middle School lunch room and Monday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 a.m. in the Lakeview Room, located at the City Park Bandshell.