Webster City shuts down Lions in Sub-State semis

by Marianne Gasaway

Webster City shut out Clear Lake, 4-0, Monday night in the Class 3A Sub-State 2 semi-final, ending the Lions’ season at 17-15.

The Lions reached the semi-final with an 18-1 victory over Algona that utilized 16 hits. But against the Lynx, they were held to just two hits. Webster City ace Chase Rattenborg set the Lions down in order through the first four innings and struck out 10 in the victory. Andrew Formanek and Ben Loge were the only Lions to collect a hit off of Rattenborg. Formanek got the Lions’ first hit in the fifth with a single to right field. Loge singled on a line drive to left field in the sixth.

Webster City got the only run they would need against the Lions in the first inning. A wild pitch by Carson Toebe allowed Ty McKinney, who opened the inning with a double, to cross home plate.

They added another run in the second after runners got aboard with two singles. CJ Hisler started the inning with a hit, stole second, advanced to third on a hit and stole home to make the score 2-0.

In the fourth, a walk, balk and sacrifice fly brought in a run. The scoring was completed in the fifth when McKinney scored for the second time in the game after a lead-off double.

Toebe took the loss for Clear Lake. The pitcher surrendered four runs on five hits over four innings, striking out five. Jett Neuberger came in to pitch the final two innings. The junior struck out four.

Webster City improved to 26-1 and fought for a State berth against Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks (33-7) upset the Lynx, 9-3.