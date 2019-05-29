Weather dampens State Golf Tournament; Lions finish 7th

(Above) Eric Perry, head boys golf coach, eyes the competition with Jack Barragy at the Class 3A State Golf Tournament. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The boys Class 3A State Golf Tournament ended after just one round Thursday, leaving the Clear Lake team in seventh place.

“It was the first time since 1991 that State Golf has been shortened by weather at multiple sites, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association. All three sites of State Golf were canceled Thursday due to course conditions and for the integrity of play. Scores were made final through Thursday’s rounds.

“We were all a little shocked to see the second day of the State tournament cancelled. The IAHSAA didn’t handle that very well,” said Clear Lake Coach Eric Perry. “I don’t think winning or placing in the top two was very realistic, however only two strokes separated fourth through eighth. It would have been fun competing for that.”

“I believe the best team in the state did prevail,” Perry added, giving a nod to winner Nevada, which ended with a score of 300. Spirit Lake was runner-up at 303. Spencer was next with 307, followed by Central DeWitt and Norwalk, both with 317s. Pella had 318, while Clear Lake and Oskaloosa each carded 319s. Carroll came in with 325 and Mount Pleasant had 335.

“As most seasons end in any sport, it comes with a loss. We did feel there was some unfinished business unsettled,” said Perry.

Clear Lake’s top finisher was Tate Storbeck, who ended his high school career in a tie for 16th with a four-over 76. Storbeck started the tournament with a bang, nearly hitting a hole in one. His shot hit the pin and sat just inches away from the flag on his first shot of the tournament. He tapped in for birdie.

“Just as golf is, Tate played one of the toughest holes on the course next, and his tee shot went out of bounds and scored a triple bogey. That was his only blemish on his card. He played the rest of the round one over par. A very good round,” said Coach Perry. “Tate finished the season with a nine hole average of 38.45. Tate was also selected Second team All-State and Academic All-State.

Tyler Eaton was next for the Lions, tying for 23rd with a 78.

“Tyler’s chipping and putting carried him like all year. He parred two-thirds of his holes played. When Tyler finds his drive, he will be one of the best in the state next year. This is an example of our season being so short. Tyler really didn’t have enough time to work through his problems off the tee,” said Perry.

Jack Barragy came in with an 81, tying him for 34th.

“Jack was all over the course,” said his coach. “Jack didn’t score too bad, which showed his experience from the year. He only had 28 putts, which kept his score down. Jack was disappointed because he played so well during the year, the thought he had enough to put it together at the state tournament.”

For the season, Barragy, a junior, finished second on the team with a nine hole average of 39.75.

Carter Backhaus was sidelined by sickness that kept him home during the Lions’ practice at Fort Dodge. He made the trip early in the morning on day one. He battled through his sickness with an 84, putting him in a tie for 45th.

Eric Ritter played consistent throughout the day, according to the coach, and helped his score by staying away from sevens and eights. “This was a sign of maturity. We have been working on that part of his game for several weeks,” said Perry. The sophomore had a round of 86, finishing in a tie for 51st.

Another sophomore, Andrew Crane, had a very good starting nine holes, then found trouble in the back side and finished with a 94.

“Andrew and Eric will have to understand, to score on varsity, their chipping and putting must improve. They have all off-season to work on that if they choose. We would like them to contribute with Easton DeVries next season since we have valuable seniors to replace. Easton who had a great season, was robbed of day two.”

Coach Perry noted his seniors, Storbeck and Backhaus, enjoyed great prep careers.

“Winning a State Title, placing fourth and third, along with this season’s State tournament appearance— very few, if any, high school athletes get to experience that much success on a team. We will miss their great leadership and enjoyable personalities to our team,” said Perry.

The Lions’ accomplishments this season included a 48-11 overall record, 7-0 North Central Conference Dual and tournament champions, Sectional Champions, State Qualifier.