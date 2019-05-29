‘We walk free because of them’

(Above) Col. Sarah Christ encouraged those attending Clear Lake’s Memorial Day service to remember and celebrate veterans.

by Marianne Gasaway

Rainy weather did not prevent a large crowd from making a local Memorial Day observance part of their holiday weekend plans. Saratoga V.F.W. Post 4868 was filled to capacity Monday morning to hear a message provided by Colonel Sarah J. Christ, a Clear Lake native.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them,” said Christ, sharing a quote from President John F. Kennedy.

Christ’s distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Air Force has provided her with numerous examples of the dedication those serving in the armed forces demonstrate daily, she said.

“All are there to support our nation,” she said. “Soldiers are not in it for money or recognition. It is an honor, and not an entitlement to serve.”

As the Chief of Installation Engineering Division, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center at Joint Base in San Antonio, Texas, Christ describes herself as a “deputy mayor” of a community of about 22,000 workers. The Installation Engineering Division is responsible for the oversight and management of $277 billion worth of facility and infrastructure assets supporting 10 major commands at 77 installations worldwide.

Her service in the Air Force began as an environmental restoration program manager. She quickly assumed greater leadership positions as a mission support officer, including as a Civil Engineer flight commander providing base support to transiting combat forces in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Her success led her to serve as a civil engineer squad