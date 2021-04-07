We have a WINNER!

After weeks of March madness, Becky Haxton, of Clear Lake, has been named as the winner of the Mirror-Reporter’s Hoop It Up contest.

Becky was one of only two players to choose Baylor as the winner of the National Championship played Monday night against Gonzaga. That pick helped her claim the $100 Chamber Bucks prize.

Thank you to all who entered and had fun following all the NCAA men’s basketball action.

A special thank you to our sponsors: The Other Place, Rookies, Secory Plumbing and Heating and The Sports Page.