Wayne Eugene Vandervort, 96, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home, in Rockwell.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Al Berge officiating. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery, in Dows, Iowa.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.