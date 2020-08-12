Water service fees going up in Clear Lake

by Marianne Gasaway

For the first time in more than a decade, water service fees in Clear Lake will be going up.

The Clear Lake City Council has approved a resolution which sets increased fees for water connection, meter installation and temporary disconnection. The measure was passed Aug. 3 and is now in effect.

Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss recommended the fees be brought up to date in an effort to produce revenues at least sufficient to pay the expenses of operation and maintenance of the city utility.

The action taken by the Council will increase the meter installation fee, a one-time fee for new-builds or addition of an irrigation meter, from $182.45 to $296.05.

“This is an increase of 21.63 percent from the original price of $150 set in 2008,” Theiss explained. “This does not take into account the rising cost of meters and other equipment necessary for the initial installation.”

There is also an upgrade fee associated with old meters. The fee has been $10, which is 0.067 percent of the former $150 meter installation fee. The cost will now be the same percent of the new meter fee, rounded to the nearest dollar, $20.