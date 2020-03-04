Warren H. Woerner

Warren Howard Woerner, 91, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Accura HealthCare, of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Ave., of Mason City, with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, First Presbyterian Church, in Mason City, and Iowa River Hospice, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Warren Woerner was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Rochester, NY., the son of William and Olga Woerner. He graduated from High School in Rochester, NY., where he was valedictorian of his class. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Alaska for four years. Then he attended the University of Rochester, where he majored in chemistry. He was employed by Keelox, in Rochester.

He married Mary R. Furleigh on July 24, 1971, in Mason City, at the First Presbyterian Church. They lived in Rochester for a time before moving back to Clear Lake. To them a daughter, Barbara Ellen, was born and at age two and a half she passed from leukemia. They later adopted two children from Guatemala, Mary Frances and Charles Howard.

Warren enjoyed gardening and spending time outside. In his spare time he would read (history) books, listen to (classical) music and watch war movies. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.

Warren is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Woerner; two children, Mary Frances and Charles (Stephanie) Howard; six grandchildren, Carlos, Ryan, Andrew, Jacob, Zachary, and Everleigh; brother in-law, Robert (Donna) Furleigh; two nephews, Ben and Dwight Furleigh.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Barbara Ellen.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.