Volleyball team posts 5-1 record at C-G-D tournament

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake opened the volleyball season at the Clarion-Goldfield-Dow tournament Saturday. The Lions finished with a 5-1 record, losing only to the host Cowgirls.

“This is the best finish we have had since I have been involved in the program,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “Going into this tournament, I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. Our last scrimmage was very early in preseason, so we’ve just been grinding it out in practice. We have two new setters and several new players in our line-up, so you aren’t ever sure how they will mesh during competitions. Let’s just say, they meshed just fine!”

The Lions posted victories over Eagle Grove (2-1), Estherville Lincoln Central (2-1), South Hamilton (2-0), North Butler (2-0) and Belmond-Klemme (2-0) before falling to C-G-D. Scores in that match were 21-12 and 21-15.

Match statistics were not available at presstime, however Johnson said every athlete contributed to the success the Lions had at the tournament, “from our strongest hitters all the way to our manager.”

She highlighted the play of Makella Jacobs, who stepped into the libero role for the Lions, and Ava Richtsmeier who showed a lot of improvement on the court and played solid throughout the day. Returning all-conference players Hannah Blaha and Xada Johnson contributed to the Lions’ offensive power, said the coach.

“Our energy level was just great all day long and that really is the key when you are playing volleyball. Going into the tournament, we talked a lot about preparing properly for matches and being ‘ready.’ I thought they really stepped up to the plate on that challenge and were ready to compete all day,” Johnson continued. “Yes, of course, we noted many things that we need to continue to work on, but we are hoping starting off strong like this will make us hungry for more work and more wins.”