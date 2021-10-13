Volleyball team faces tough competition

by Michelle Watson

It was rough week for the Clear Lake girls’ volleyball team, falling to Webster City and getting blanked at the Mason City Tournament.

Webster City 3, CL 1

The Lions traveled to Webster City on Thursday, Oct. 7. Despite coming out strong, the team couldn’t maintain the intensity and dropped the next three.

Clear Lake won the first match, 25-22.

“I thought we came out the best I have seen us compete,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “We were just letting it flow.”

The second set was a bit weaker for the Lions, with the Lynx posting a 25-18 victory.

“We really lost focus in the third set and had trouble offensively finding ways to score,” said Johnson.

Webster City rolled over the Lions in the third set, 25-8. Clear Lake got behind early in the fourth set, but rallied. Unfortunately it was a little too late as the Lynx sealed the win, 25-18.

Hannah Blaha and Emily Theiss led the way at the net with seven kills apiece. Grace Meyer also had a strong game with six kills.

Autumn Van Horn and Blaha had four blocks apiece.

Jaden Ainley and Xada Johnson led on defense with 24 and 16 digs apiece.

Ashlyn Fread was a perfect 14/14 at the service line with one ace.

Mason City Tournament

Clear Lake faced some tough competition when they competed in the Mason City Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Lions went 1-10 at the tourney.

“It’s hard coming out of tournaments with no wins, but I refuse to give in to the negativity. I left that tournament very frustrated—not because we didn’t win, but because I know we are under performing,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “Ultimately, that is on me. We still have work to do and we plan to do just that.”

The Lions opened the day with losses to Central Springs and Osage. Against Central Springs, they lost by scores of 21-19 and 21-9. Osage dominated with wins of 21-7 and 21-9.

Clear Lake put up a fight against Mason City. The Lions dropped a close first match, 21-19. They fought back in the second match and won, 21-14. The Mohawks pulled off another close one for the win, 15-13.

The Lions wrapped up the day with losses to Humboldt and Waverly-Shell Rock. Humboldt won with scores of 21-11 and 21-16. W-SR won both games by a score of 21-6.

“We still really struggle to cut down unforced errors on our side,” said Johnson. “When we are flowing and swinging confidently, we play well. When we start second guessing ourselves is when we struggle.”

The Lions moved their record to 8-18.