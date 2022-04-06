Virginia M. Copas-Baxter

Virginia Maxine Copas-Baxter, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Oakwood Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on March 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Fr. Josh Link, celebrant. She was laid to rest at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Sunday, March 27, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. A scripture service was held.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Virginia Baxter.

Virginia Maxine Johnson was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Algona, Iowa, the fourth of 13 children to Charles “Ted” Edward and Ethel Marie (Kelley) Johnson. She received her education at St. Cecelia’s Academy, in Algona. On Jan. 19, 1945, Virginia married Clifton C. Copas in Fairmont, Minn. To this union, 11 children were born: Louetta, Edward, Diana, Douglas, Altha, Greg, Vince, Phillip, Monica, Tom, and Tim.

Caregiving was a constant in her life, beginning with her younger siblings all the way through the raising of her own children. Virginia was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Those surviving are her beloved children, Edward (Kolene) Copas, Diana Allen, Douglas (Jo) Copas, Altha (Andy) Garfin, Greg (Deb) Copas, Vince Copas, Phillip Copas, and Monica (Don) VerHelst; 26 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one on the way; a sister, Shirley (Robert) Metzger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding Virginia in death are her husband, Clifton Copas; her children, Louetta Best, Tim and Tom Copas; her parents; six sisters; five brothers; Clifton’s parents and brother.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.