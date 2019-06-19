Virgina E. Moffett

Virginia Elaine Moffett, 91, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Virginia was born Feb. 15, 1928, the daughter of Wilhelm and Eva Lauer, in Mason City. She married Dean Moffett on Dec. 21, 1952, in Mason City, and to that union three children were born.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Virginia attended Hamilton Business College, in Mason City. She held various jobs throughout her life including: Little Miss Moffett Preschool, bookkeeper for her husband Dean’s business, Moffett Garage, and dutiful homemaker.

Virginia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she remained active. She enjoyed her love of cats, gardening in her flower beds, traveling the country with her husband, and spending time with family and friends.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Dean Moffett, of Clear Lake; three children, Jamie Moffett and wife, Kaye, of Des Moines, Bill Moffett and fiance, Salli Stoppel, of Clear Lake, and Carole and husband, Chuck Malotte, of Kansas City; eight grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Amanda, William, Jason, Ashley, Anna and Winston and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Eva Lauer; brother, William Lauer; and sister, Elizabeth Zuehlke.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.