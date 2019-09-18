Vincent McDermott, 81, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial was at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Vince was born Oct. 13, 1937, the son of William “Emmett” and Marie (Kimm) McDermott, in LeMars, Iowa. He married Delores Plagge on June 20, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Belmond, and to that union two sons, John and Mark, were born.

A graduate of Kingsley High School, Kingsley, Vince worked on a road construction crew prior to marriage. He later farmed for most of his life in Alexander, while also working for State Farm as a hail insurance adjuster for nearly 20 years.

Vince volunteered at the Franklin County Alcoholism Service Center. He was on the St. Francis Xavier Parish Council, member of the Knights of Columbus Council, in Belmond, and member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing at the casino, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was an avid sports fan and always loved attending his sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Vince is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores McDermott, of Clear Lake; two sons, John (Susan), of Dover, Minn. and Mark (Shelene), of Panora, Iowa; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob (Kayla), Madison and Ali; two great-grandchildren, Ronan and Ellis; and a sister, Marie “Mur” White, of Kingsley, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Michael, Francis, Robert, Leo and Dale; and three sisters, Loretta, Mary and Betty.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.