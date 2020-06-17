Vice President arrives on Air Force 2

(Above) Vice President Mike Pence waves as he steps off Air Force 2 on the Mason City Municipal Airport runway. Among those welcoming him was Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (left). She accompanied Pence to Forest City to meet with Winnebago Industries leaders and employees.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in North Iowa Tuesday, June 16.

Air Force 2 touched down at the Mason City Municipal Airport at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Pence was scheduled to have lunch with Governor Kim Reynolds, and then tour Winnebago Industries in Forest City. His stop at Winnebago also included delivering remarks to employees.

According to Sam Jefson, Winnebago Industries public relations specialist, the vice president was interested in learning how the company handled the economic impact from COVID-19. The RV manufacturer had stopped production in late March; they resumed operations in May.

Winnebago Forest City employees contributed to the national need for medical masks during the pandemic crisis by producing masks for MercyOne North Iowa.

Members of the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department spent last Thursday on standby at the airport as equipment and secret service was flown in to prepare for Pence’s visit. They were also on hand Monday as the motorcade and more secret service was flown in and Tuesday when Pence arrived. They will also be on call at the airport Wednesday as the equipment and personnel depart.

The vice president was scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening.