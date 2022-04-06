Verna L. Aastrup, 98, of Mason City, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022, just six hours short of her 99th birthday.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; husband, Robert; and son, Richard.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City.