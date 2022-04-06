.

Verna L. Aastrup

Verna L. Aastrup, 98, of Mason City, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022, just six hours short of her 99th birthday. 

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City.  Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.  

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; husband, Robert; and son, Richard.  

