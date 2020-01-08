Verlene O. Vanderpool

Verlene Olive Peterson Vanderpool, 63, of Clear Lake, formerly of Des Moines, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Des Moines. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated.

Verlene was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Temen Benford and Grace (Haberman) Peterson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1975. Verlene always worked in the restaurant/bar industry both working, training and management. In North Iowa she worked at the Whaler and The Other Place, then worked at the Mason City Country Club where she became the manager.

Verlene married James David Vanderpool on May 30, 1985, in Clear Lake, and to this union two children were born, Alli Virginia and David Nathaniel. They moved to Des Moines in the mid-nineties and Verlene became the manager of the Urbandale Country Club. She started Noodles Zoo Restaurant, in Des Moines, eventually opening six restaurants around the state and Omaha. She sold the Noodles Zoo franchise in 2016 and eventually moved back to Clear Lake to be with her family. Verlene and her brother, Gale, were always very close, sharing their lives over the years.

She had many hobbies and interests, but those that knew her well knew she never stopped decorating her home, loving the idea of beautiful changes to her surroundings including her garden of flowers. Time spent out with girlfriends having a glass of wine was fun for her. When her granddaughter was born one and one-half years ago, Verlene treasured the time spent with her. And music…from Jazz to Crazy sound at the restaurant, Verlene loved music. She especially loved the Beatles, and once went to a concert of Paul McCartney and Wings in the Twin Cities with her brother.

Verlene is survived by two children, Alli Vanderpool and David Vanderpool, both of Des Moines; granddaughter, Vivienne; mother, Grace Peterson, Mason City; brother, Gale (Diane Coe Elsbury) Peterson, Clear Lake; brother-in-law, Bill and Jennifer Vanderpool, Des Moines; and sister-in-law, Carol Vanderpool, Elkin, NC.

Verlene was preceded in death by her husband, James David Vanderpool; father; and sister, Pam Peterson; and parents–in-law, Bill and Bliss Vanderpool.